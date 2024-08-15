Suspect Stole Sunglasses Worth $4,487 In Bucks County: Police

On June 1, Warrington Police responded to Sunglass Hut for the report of a retail theft that just occurred.

Staff related a man later identified as Jonaycker DeGouveria-Suearez and a woman entered the store and proceeded to the expensive sunglass area.

DeGouveria-Suearez concealed them in a bag exited the store failing to pay for the concealed merchandise, police said.

A warrant was issued for DeGouveria-Suearez’s arrest. DeGouveria-Suearez was arrested in Bergen County and transferred back to Warrington on July 30.

DeGouveria-Suearez was arraigned by Magesterial District Judge Stacy Wertman who set bail at $150,000 or 10% cash.

DeGouveria-Suearez had several outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, and he was unable to post bail. DeGouveria-Suearez was transported to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

