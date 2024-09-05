Suspect Stealing From Hotel Employee's Purse Stares At Security Camera: Bensalem Police

The theft occurred at about 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the hotel located at 3216 Tillman Drive in Bensalem.

An unknown black male entered the hotel's office and stole cash and credit cards from an employee's purse, police said.

The suspect stared at a security camera while fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this brazen offender, please submit an anonymous tip below or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.