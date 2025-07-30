Sean R. Greer, 42, admitted to molesting the child during incidents between May and October 2002, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Greer was sentenced to 21 to 44 months in a state correctional facility, followed by a consecutive five-year probationary period, according to Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller.

The investigation began in May 2002 after a referral about Greer’s sexual assault of the girl, Bensalem Township police detailed. The victim told investigators Greer had inappropriate physical contact with her multiple times, including around Christmas 2001 when she was just 10 years old.

A witness backed up her account, reporting he saw Greer in a compromising position with the child on May 15, 2002, police said.

The case gained new traction when Greer confessed during a June 2024 interview with West Orange Police in New Jersey, according to a criminal complaint.

Greer pleaded guilty in April to child endangerment and indecent assault. The case was investigated by Bensalem Township detectives and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.