Rob, 38, of Feasterville, was a devoted father and fiancé who loved spending time at home with his partner, Stephanie Lee Smith, and their three children: Brookelyn, Bosston, and Russell. He was a member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 1 PA/DE and took great pride in his work and union brotherhood.

“Rob was a beautiful man,” his obituary reads. “His extraordinary good looks went deep into his beautiful soul… his beautiful smile and contagious laugh… will be carried by all of us forever.”

He is also survived by his parents, Robert C. and Joan Lauyer; siblings Matthew Lauyer, Carissa Feeney, and April Giddings; a large extended family including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his loyal dog, Bubba.

A visitation for Rob will be held on Tuesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Joseph Levine & Sons, 4737 Street Road in Trevose. A Mass followed at 12 p.m. at Assumption BVM Church in Feasterville. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a GoFundMe set up by family friend Russell Ramsey to support Stephanie and the children. As of Friday, June 28, over $12,500 had been raised toward an $18,000 goal.

Community members have rallied around the family. One supporter, writing on behalf of Wings To Go, said:

“This is one of my employee’s stepfather[s]. So any help in any way is greatly appreciated. Wings to Go expresses our deepest condolences to you and your family, Russell.”

