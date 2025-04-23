Pedestrian Killed While Walking On I-95 In Bensalem: PA State Police

Herbert Tramel, 47, of Langhorne, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-95 South at Mile Marker 37 around 2:42 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025, according to PSP Troop M – Trevose Station.

State troopers had been dispatched after reports of a person walking on the highway. As they responded, they learned Tramel had been hit by a 2016 Ram 1500 driven by a 45-year-old Philadelphia man. That driver stopped and provided medical aid until police and EMS arrived.

Tramel was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:33 a.m. by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The crash is still under investigation.

Bensalem and Bristol Township police also assisted at the scene.

