One Killed, Two Injured In Separate Bensalem Crashes Hours Apart, Police Say

The first crash happened around 5:56 a.m. at the intersection of Street Road and Mechanicsville Road, according to Bensalem Police.

Police say Aaron Mines, 29, of Philadelphia, was driving a Toyota Camry west on Street Road when he lost control and struck a traffic light pole. Mines was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police said they are working to determine if drugs, alcohol, or a medical condition may have been factors.

A few hours later, around 10:04 a.m., officers were called to Bristol Pike and Station Avenue for a second crash involving a vehicle into a building.

Investigators say a 64-year-old Croydon man was sitting in his Kia Soul at the light when he was rear-ended by a large yellow box truck. The impact pushed the Kia across the opposite lane of traffic, through a parking lot, and into a building at 1927 Bristol Pike, police said.

The Kia operator and his passenger were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with injuries and were reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the box truck, a 58-year-old Lakewood, NJ, resident was not injured. That crash also remains under investigation.

