The crash happened around 8:39 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, just east of Blackhorse Road, according to police.

Michael J. Krukowski III was driving a 2016 Ford F-250 SuperCab eastbound when the vehicle drifted left for an unknown reason, investigators explained. It left the roadway, hit a tree, and then struck a utility pole before coming to rest on its passenger side, the report states.

The impact caused severe front-end damage and cabin intrusion. Krukowski was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Krukowski, 69, of Bensalem, was born in Princeton and grew up in Cranbury, New Jersey. He worked for Princeton Nursery and later retired from Trap Rock Industries, where he was a heavy equipment operator, according to his obituary from Peppler Funeral Home,

He loved nature, gardening, camping, and spending time outdoors. Krukowski and his longtime partner, Ted Williams, shared many years together at Muddy Run Campground in Holtwood, where they were known for their meticulously maintained Airstream camper.

A visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 6, at Peppler Funeral Home in Allentown, NJ, followed by a funeral service at noon and interment at Emley’s Hill Cemetery in Cream Ridge.

A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Muddy Run Visitor Center in Holtwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Women’s Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd, Bensalem, PA, or at www.womensanimalcenter.org.

