Motorcyclist Shot By Officer After Gun Threat On Bristol Pike: Bensalem Police

The incident began around 5:45 p.m. when a 911 caller reported that a male motorcyclist had pointed a gun at him while traveling northbound near Biddle Lane, according to William McVey, public safety director for the Bensalem Police Department.

A responding officer caught up with the suspect and the complainant in traffic near Bristol Pike and Appleton Avenue, police said. The officer pulled his patrol car between the vehicles and got out.

The motorcyclist allegedly had a handgun in his right hand and slightly turned toward the officer, McVey said. “At one point the officer had to use deadly force, firing his weapon which he struck the suspect. The suspect fell on the ground,” he explained.

Officers performed first aid before the man was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is now in stable but guarded condition, according to police.

“It should be noted that the officer gave multiple commands for the suspect to show his hands prior to having to fire his weapon,” McVey said.

Authorities confirmed the officer was not injured and that no shots were fired from the car. “Thankfully the individuals in the car were not hurt. They were obviously in fear for their life. They called 911 immediately,” McVey said.

Police recovered a black handgun at the scene.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

