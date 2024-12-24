Marc Masich, 47, of Amherst, NY, was captured by officers outside the bank at 5:21 p.m. while carrying a gray-and-white bag containing the stolen money, according to Bensalem police.

Masich had handed a teller a demand note similar to one used earlier that day at the TD Bank on Street Road, where he reportedly fled after being told cash was unavailable. He also attempted a robbery at the Santander Bank nearby but left when employees asked him to remove his mask, authorities said.

A Bensalem officer spotted Masich exiting the PNC Bank after identifying his vehicle—a black Nissan sedan without a rear license plate—as matching the description of a car used in a Dec. 12 Middletown Township robbery.

Masich admitted to the three incidents on Monday as well as three additional robberies at Santander Bank branches in Langhorne and North Wales, and Truist Bank in Newtown Square over the past month, police explained.

He was charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and terroristic threats, and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $500,000 bail, authorities said.

Police and the FBI are continuing to investigate whether Masich is connected to other bank robberies in southeastern Pennsylvania.

