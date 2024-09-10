Man Accused Of Beheading Dad, Posting YouTube Video, Testifies At 1st Hearing: Bucks DA

Mohn also allegedly called for violent attacks against members of the federal government, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

His father was a government worker.

After testimony at his preliminary hearing at the Bucks County Justice Center, Mohn, 32, was ordered held for trial for the Jan. 30, 2024, killing of his father, the DA said.

Michael F. Mohn, 68, was killed inside his home at 145 Upper Orchard Drive. An autopsy found that the victim was shot in the head before he was decapitated using a machete and knife, the DA said.

Magisterial District Judge Charles D. Jonas scheduled Mohn to be formally arraigned on Oct. 11.

In addition to first-degree murder, Mohn is also charged with two counts each of terrorism and possession of an instrument of crime, and one count each of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility, terroristic threats, defiant trespassing, and abuse of a corpse.

