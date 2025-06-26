Bensalem police say Madina Sherkulova, 45, entered the Pets Plus store on Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Saturday, June 21, and was captured on surveillance video sneaking a British Shorthair kitten into her shoulder bag.

The suspect left the store with the stolen kitten, police said. Officers were able to identify Sherkulova through the video and went to her Hopkins Avenue home. That’s where they found the kitten — alive and unharmed, thanks to an implanted microchip that confirmed its identity, authorities said.

Sherkulova was taken into custody and charged with Retail Theft, police said in a release on Wednesday, June 25.

As it turns out, this wasn’t her first run-in with local authorities: Sherkulova also had an active arrest warrant for another retail theft in Bensalem, officials said.

She was arraigned by District Justice Michael Gallagher and sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $150,000 bail.

📹 Surveillance video from the store shows Sherkulova in the animal cage area just before the kitten went missing. View it here:

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.