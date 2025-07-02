The collision happened around 7:43 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, in the area of Middle Creek Road and Sandhill Road in Spring Township, state police said.

Kolbe Straw, of Beaver Springs, was operating a low-riding go-kart on Sandhill Road when he entered Middle Creek Road—failing to yield at a stop sign—and drove into the path of an oncoming Chevrolet Express passenger van, according to investigators.

Straw was struck in the southbound lane by the van, which was being driven by 20-year-old Levi Hostetler of McClure. Straw died at the scene. He was not wearing safety equipment, and no one was transported by EMS, police said.

Hostetler and four passengers inside the van—identified as a 4-year-old girl; a 21year-old and a 29-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman—all escaped injury, according to PSP.

Straw, a Hummelstown father who leaves behind his wife Paige—currently 28 weeks pregnant—and their young daughter, Izzy.

The coroner has not formally released his name, but a GoFundMe titled "Help for Kolbe’s Girls" has raised more than $41,000 to support Paige through funeral expenses, home repairs, and maternity leave.

“Kolbe was their world, and they were his—their helper, protector, and provider,” fundraiser organizer Morgan Shirey wrote.

Kolbe worked as a general foreman at Enerfab, Inc., a journeyman millwright with Millwright Local Union 443, and with Goss Forestry, LLC. He was a graduate of Lower Dauphin Senior High School and studied welding and construction management at Harrisburg Area Community College.

Friends described him as faithful and fearless.

“Words can’t describe the pain,” one friend shared. “But the joy in knowing that our brother Kolbe Straw is sitting at the feet of his Lord and Savior is so reassuring… He professed his faith loudly when we were together.”

Another wrote: “I can’t even begin to understand this tragedy, and frankly I’m speechless. Love you bird Kolbe Straw ❤️”

As the community reels from the tragedy, neighbors are coordinating meals, childcare, and donations to support the family as they prepare for the baby’s September arrival.

The crash remains under investigation by PSP Selinsgrove.

