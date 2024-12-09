Khalil Laney, 34, of Bonsall Street, was pulled over at 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, near Knights Road and Dunksferry Road after officers noticed his black Nissan Rogue had inoperable rear lights, failed to signal a turn, and crossed the shoulder multiple times, authorities said.

During the stop, officers smelled alcohol on Laney and observed a concealed carry permit among his paperwork, police said. Laney reportedly denied having a firearm, but a background check revealed his permit had been revoked.

Officers asked Laney to step out of the vehicle and conducted a safety pat-down, discovering a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. Inside the vehicle, police also found suspected marijuana packaged for sale, according to the release.

Field sobriety tests determined Laney was too impaired to safely operate a vehicle, police said.

Laney was charged with driving under the influence, carrying a firearm without a license, possession with intent to deliver, and multiple traffic violations.

District Justice Daniel Baranowski set bail at 10% of $35,000. Laney is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Bensalem police noted their continued efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets but expressed concerns over low bail amounts for serious crimes.

