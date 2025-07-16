John Breslin, 42, was arrested following a months-long investigation by the Bensalem Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division that began in late June.

According to the department, investigators were tipped off by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which flagged multiple accounts for sharing child sexual abuse materials. Among the dozens of files shared or received were graphic images of prepubescent children — some estimated to be just 4 or 5 years old — being sexually assaulted.

Police say messages between Breslin and other users showed him fantasizing about sexual acts with minors.

Detectives traced the activity back to a home on the 3600 block of Kingston Way. A search warrant was executed on Tuesday, July 16, and Breslin was identified as the creator and user of the accounts, investigators said.

He was taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:

Felony Dissemination of Child Pornography.

Felony Possession of Child Pornography.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Joseph P. Falcone, who set his bail at $1 million. Breslin was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

