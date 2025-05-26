Jeffrey Santucci, 66, of Bristol Pike in Bensalem, was identified as the driver of a red GMC SUV who terrorized the man along Bristol Pike and Red Lion Road on Saturday, May 24, according to Bensalem Police.

Officers were first called around 4:10 p.m. for a disturbance. A man told police that a stranger in an SUV pulled up beside him, started yelling, then jumped out of the car wielding a large knife and chased him, investigators said.

When he failed to catch the victim on foot, the suspect got back in his SUV and allegedly tried to run the man over. He missed, stopped, backed up, and tried again, police said.

The SUV then drove off, only to make a U-turn and allegedly attempt to run him over again. After entering Philadelphia, the SUV reappeared four minutes later and swerved across traffic on Red Lion Road, trying once more to hit the victim, police said.

The driver then spun the SUV’s tires, did circles, and made repeated attempts to strike the victim who was standing on the side of the road, police said. Eventually, the vehicle fled northbound on Bristol Pike.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video. Detectives say Santucci’s rage was fueled by jealousy over a woman the victim was dating.

Santucci was arrested and charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Summary Harassment.

Summary Reckless Driving.

His preliminary arraignment was held before District Justice Charles Jonas. Bail was set at $75,000 unsecured, and Santucci was released.

