Horace Clay was later arrested and charged with the robbery, Bensalem Township police said.

Bensalem Township police were called shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 to the Comfort Inn at 2779 Lincoln Highway.

A woman told police, that while in the parking lot she was approached by a man in a hooded sweatshirt. He took her purse with ID, credit cards and cash, and then fled in a white sedan, according to the police.

As a result of being pepper sprayed, the victim was taken to a hospital by Bensalem EMS for medical treatment.

Police used motel surveillance footage and license plate readers to track down the fleeing Chrysler 300, they said.

The vehicle was later stopped by Yeadon Borough Police Department in Delaware County. Horace Clay was the driver of the vehicle and he was taken into custody. Clay was charged with robbery, simple assault and theft.

He was arraigned with bail set at $25,000, court records show He was being held in Bucks County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25, according to the court paperwork.

