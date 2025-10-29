Louis Sophie, 45, of Southampton Road in Philadelphia, entered the woman’s apartment at Lafayette Gardens on Bristol Pike through an unlocked front door around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, according to Bensalem Township Police.

Sophie allegedly grabbed the woman and began taking off his clothes while telling her she “looks tasty,” investigators said. The victim screamed and fought back, causing the suspect to flee across Poquessing Creek into Philadelphia.

Officers quickly swarmed the area and stopped a man matching the description at the Sunoco station located at Frankford Avenue and Knights Road. Sophie was identified as the attacker and taken into custody, police said.

A search revealed Sophie is a registered sex offender in Florida. He was charged with Burglary, Attempted Rape, Simple Assault, and related offenses.

His preliminary arraignment was held before District Judge Stacy Wertman, who set bail at 10% of $1 million. Sophie remains housed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Police credited the victim for defending herself and immediately calling 9-1-1, leading to the swift capture of the suspect.

