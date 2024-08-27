Felon Who Sold Drugs, Guns In Bensalem Sentenced: DA

Ishmael Colon, 35, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 27, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He appeared before Common Pleas Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. and was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison, followed by nine to 12 months of probation.

Colon pleaded guilty in April to five counts of persons not to possess a firearm and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colon was taken into custody without incident in June 2023 after he sold a 9-mm handgun and cocaine to a subject known to police. Police recovered the handgun, two grams of cocaine and $1,600 on Colon.

Colon is prohibited to be in possession of a firearm by law because of previous felony convictions. During a subsequent search of his home in Philadelphia, police recovered five additional weapons, one of them an AR style rifle, the DA said.

