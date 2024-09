Tinicum Township police were dispatched to Geigel Hill and Cafferty roads at about 4:30 p.m. to investigate a motorcycle crash.

The unidentified driver from Lansdale died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Tinicum Township Police Department at 610-294-9158.

