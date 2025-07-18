Philly Man Busted In Predator Sting At Bensalem Parking Lot: Police

Eric Rooney, 42, of Philadelphia, was caught in a sting set by members of an internet vigilante group called Predator Poachers, according to police.

For the past eight months, Rooney had been messaging with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl on Instagram, authorities said. He sent her sexually explicit messages and made plans to meet in person to have sex, police explained.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, Rooney arrived at the 2500 block of Knights Road in Bensalem to carry out those plans, investigators said. There, he was confronted by the group and police were called.

Rooney admitted to detectives that he knew the girl was 13, had traveled with the intent to have sex with her, and had used his phone to obtain and view child pornography, according to the release.

He was charged with:

Felony Attempted Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With a Minor.

Felony Attempted Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor.

Felony Attempted Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Attempted Indecent Assault of a Minor.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Rooney’s preliminary arraignment was held before District Judge Regina Armitage, who set bail at 10% of $500,000. He was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

While the outcome of this case was positive, the Bensalem Township Police Department cautioned against these types of citizen-led stings. “Anyone who has information about a possible child predator is requested to call the police before making contact so that the safety of all involved can be maintained,” the department stated.

Police added that they conduct their own proactive operations and have made numerous arrests for similar crimes.

Anyone with information about Rooney or this case is asked to contact Bensalem detectives at 215-633-3719.

