Eric Karch, 53, of Jenkintown, began chatting with who he believed was a 13-year-old middle school student on a dating app on Saturday, Sept. 6, according to Bensalem Township Police.

Karch quickly turned the conversation sexual, telling the girl to sleep naked, photograph herself, and send him pictures, investigators said. He allegedly sent her a photo of his penis and described sex acts he wanted her to perform while calling him “daddy.”

The conversations continued into the following week, police said, when Karch allegedly pressed for nude photos again and arranged to meet the child for sex.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, Karch boarded a SEPTA bus from his Jenkintown home to Bensalem, where he was met by officers. Police said he was carrying condoms for the encounter. No children were in danger during the sting operation.

Karch was charged with Attempted Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Abuse of Children/Photo, Corruption of Minors, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and related offenses.

His preliminary arraignment was held before District Justice Joseph Falcone, who ordered him held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $10,000,000 bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.