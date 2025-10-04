David Sheregi, 31, began messaging what he believed to be an eighth-grade girl on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, investigators said.

The conversations quickly turned sexual. Police said Sheregi told the girl he wanted to be her boyfriend, sent her pictures of his genitals, and described in graphic detail the sex acts he planned to perform on her. He also asked for nude photos of her when she was even younger, authorities alleged.

According to police, Sheregi escalated the conversation by introducing the idea of a threesome with another adult male. He sent an additional photo of male genitalia and claimed it belonged to the other man, police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, Sheregi agreed to meet the child at her Bensalem home. Police said he drove from Bethlehem wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses to conceal his identity. Detectives stressed no real child was ever in danger during the investigation.

Bensalem Township Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Sheregi with Attempted Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse, Attempted Sexual Assault of a Minor, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Abuse of Children (Photo/Video), Corruption of Minors, and related offenses.

Bethlehem Police arrested Sheregi at his home, and he was later turned over to Bensalem detectives on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. His preliminary arraignment was held before District Justice Joseph Falcone, who ordered him held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $4,000,000 bail.

Bensalem Police said they remain committed to protecting children and removing sexual predators from the community.

