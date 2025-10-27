**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

Detectives began investigating after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 18, indicating someone in Bensalem was attempting to upload and obtain child pornography online, according to the Bensalem Township Police Department.

The investigation led detectives to a home on the 2400 block of Finley Avenue, where the sole occupant was identified as 62-year-old Daniel Berry, police said.

A search warrant was executed, and multiple electronic devices were seized from the residence. A forensic examination uncovered hundreds of child sexual abuse images, including pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual acts with adults, investigators said.

One of the images showed a nude girl around 5 or 6 years old bound, along with additional material depicting toddlers being assaulted, police said.

Berry turned himself in to Bensalem Police on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. He was charged with Felony Sexual Abuse of Children (Abuse Material) and Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

His preliminary arraignment was held before District Justice Lisa Gaier, who remanded Berry to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual abuse or exploitation of children is urged to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719 or submit a tip through the department’s website.

