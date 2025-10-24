Cocaine, Meth Moved By Mail: 26 Arrested, 5 Wanted In Massive Berks Drug Bust: DA

The joint investigation — led by the Berks County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Postal Inspectors, and the Drug Enforcement Administration — resulted in 26 arrests and five additional suspects wanted after months of undercover surveillance and controlled buys.

Authorities executed search warrants on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, at multiple Reading properties, a tattoo shop, and a vehicle tied to the suspects. Investigators seized bulk quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, twelve firearms, and cash believed to be tied to the operation.

According to Adams, the group shipped drugs from Puerto Rico through the U.S. mail, concealing narcotics inside packages sent to Berks County addresses for local distribution.

“These individuals used the mail to poison our communities,” Adams said. “Now their network has been dismantled.”

Those Arrested Include:

Kelvin Rodriguez-Diaz, 37, Reading — Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances.

Jonathan Pagan-Vega, 42, Puerto Rico — Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Edwin Martinez-Rodriguez, 33, West Lawn — Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, Possession With Intent to Deliver, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Osvaldo Reyes-Jimenez, 30, Reading — Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Alexander Rivera-Perez, 27, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Corrupt Organizations.

Jose Sanchez-Ortiz, 31, Reading — Conspiracy, Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Luis Burgos, 41, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Elvin Rodriguez, 34, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Corrupt Organizations.

Carlos Vega-Maldonado, 29, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Miguel Morales, 25, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Corrupt Organizations.

Yadiel Santiago, 24, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Erika Rivera, 28, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Corrupt Organizations.

Joel Rodriguez, 35, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Marisol Hernandez, 37, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Corrupt Organizations.

Manuel Lopez, 43, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Ismael Torres, 36, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Ruben Garcia, 39, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Corrupt Organizations.

Javier Morales, 40, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Daniela Reyes, 33, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Luis Rivera, 32, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Jose Figueroa, 41, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Anthony Jimenez, 34, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Karla Mendez, 27, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Pedro Ruiz, 38, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Ramon Gonzalez, 45, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy.

Angel Morales, 30, Reading — Possession With Intent to Deliver.

Still Wanted:

Roberto Sandoval Jimenez, 33 — 900 block of Greenwich Street, Reading, PA.

Andres Vazquez, 28 — 800 block of Greenwich Street, Reading, PA.

Abraham Vega-Rodriguez, 40 — 1200 block of Chestnut Street, Reading, PA.

Emmanuel Rodriguez-Santos, 39 — 200 block of N. 3rd Street, Reading, PA.

Wesley Santiago, 25 — 1600 block of Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects is urged to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.