Bensalem Parents Who Left Kids In Cars While Gambling Among 15 Banned Casinos: Gaming Board

Among them were three adults who left children unattended in freezing cars while they gambled at Pennsylvania casinos, officials said.

One man left his 3-year-old alone in a vehicle outside Rivers Casino Philadelphia for four minutes while placing bets at a sports kiosk, according to the Board.

Even more shocking, a man and woman left a 5-year-old in a non-running car for nearly an hour outside Parx Casino in Bensalem while the temperature hovered at 19 degrees. The pair allegedly went inside to play table games.

The Board says such behavior “creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children,” and warned that adults are strictly prohibited from leaving minors unattended in casino parking lots, garages, hotels, or venues.

The Board has since added all three to its Involuntary Casino Exclusion List, barring them from entering any licensed PA casino.

Six others were also banned for alleged fraud involving online gambling. They were placed on the Involuntary Interactive Gaming Exclusion list, which prohibits access to state-regulated internet betting platforms.

The move brings the total number of individuals on all PGCB exclusion lists to 1,405.

In response to ongoing cases of child endangerment, the Gaming Control Board launched an awareness campaign titled “Don’t Gamble with Kids” to support casinos’ efforts to prevent these incidents.

The next public meeting of the Board is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Harrisburg.

