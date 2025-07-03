The pup was found locked inside a sweltering car at PARX Casino on Sunday, June 29 — dehydrated, his gums discolored, and his body overheating to 108 degrees. His owner, Andrew Juan Deshield, refused lifesaving care, police said. The dog died.

Now Deshield, 62, of Pennsylvania, is facing seven charges — three felonies — in a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty that stunned responders in Bucks County, according to an affidavit and docket obtained by Daily Voice on Thursday, July 3.

Deshield left Gucci inside the vehicle in the casino parking lot while temperatures outside soared, authorities explained. By the time police and animal control rescued the dog, it was already in crisis. Officers rushed Gucci to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital, but Deshield allegedly refused further treatment — then took the dog home.

On Monday morning, police say they found Deshield at the Quality Inn. Gucci’s lifeless body was still in the back of the car.

The SPCA retrieved the dog for proper handling, and Deshield was arrested and taken to Bensalem Police headquarters.

He’s been charged with:

Three counts of Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death,

Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals,

Misdemeanor Neglect of Animals – Sustenance/Water,

Misdemeanor Neglect – Shelter/Protection, and

Misdemeanor Neglect – Veterinary Care, court records show.

He was initially jailed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail, but a judge converted it to nonmonetary bail on July 3.

His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, July 16.

