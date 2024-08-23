Woman Killed In Suspicious Philly House Fire

On Friday, Aug. 23, at about 4:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a fire, people trapped on the 1800 block of East Russell Street, in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia.

There were several homes damaged by the fire.

A woman was found inside one of the properties and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The woman's name and age had not been released.

A male suspect is in custody, police said.

The Fire Marshall responded to the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the East Detectives Division.

