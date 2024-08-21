Winner: Fast-Play PA Lottery Ticket Worth $321K Sold At Philly Shell

The winning ticket was sold at the Shell station at 2901 West Abbotsford Ave. in Philadelphia. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

BBQ Bucks is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $150,000.

Fast Play games print-on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

