Mostly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Winner: Fast-Play PA Lottery Ticket Worth $321K Sold At Philly Shell

A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $320,559 for the BBQ Bucks game was sold on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Pennsylvania officials said.

Shell station at 2901 West Abbotsford Ave. in Philadelphia.

Shell station at 2901 West Abbotsford Ave. in Philadelphia.

Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The winning ticket was sold at the Shell station at 2901 West Abbotsford Ave. in Philadelphia. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

BBQ Bucks is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $150,000. 

Fast Play games print-on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE