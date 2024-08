At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, first responders got a call from one of the boaters who said their vessel was taking on water at the Platt Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The Philadelphia Fire Department's marine unit was able to pull alongside the boat and rescue its occupants, the Coast Guard said.

