Zaire Robinson was last seen on the 5400 block of North 6th Street.

He is 5' 5", 160 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair.

He likes to frequent the Lawncrest area. Anyone with any information on Zaire's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353

