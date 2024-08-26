Partly Cloudy 85°

Seen HER? Philly Police Seek Help Finding Missing Endangered Person, 30

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing endangered person, 

Sarah Elizabeth Haynes

Photo Credit: Philadephia PD
Jon Craig
Sarah Elizabeth Haynes, 30, was last seen leaving her residence in the 1100 block of North Lee Street on Aug. 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Sarah is approximately 5’5” tall, and weighs around 155 pounds. 

She has blue eyes and brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sarah Elizabeth Haynes is urged to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

