Seen HER? Philly Police Seek Help Finding Missing Endangered Person, 30

Sarah Elizabeth Haynes, 30, was last seen leaving her residence in the 1100 block of North Lee Street on Aug. 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Sarah is approximately 5’5” tall, and weighs around 155 pounds.
She has blue eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and black boots.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sarah Elizabeth Haynes is urged to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911.
