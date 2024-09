Natasha Knox was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m., on the 1900 block of West Diamond Street, Philadelphia police said.

She is 5' 0" medium build with black braided hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white/blue New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Natasha's whereabouts is asked to call Central Detectives at 215-686-3093

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.