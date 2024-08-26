Philadelphia police have identified Friday's shooting victim as 25-year-old Abdul Vicks of the 4100 block of Reese Street.

The news outlet said Vicks was a well-known rapper, Ybcdul, affiliated with the gang Young Bag Chasers (YBC). Police could not confirm that.

The shooting occurred at 3:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 on the 5500 block of N. 6th Street. Vicks was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ybcdul is most known for McButton’s & McNuggets which features rapper Skrilla. The video on Ybcdul's YouTube page has over one million views.

Click here for the complete report by 6abc.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.