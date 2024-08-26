A Few Clouds 75°

Rapper Ybcdul AKA Abdul Vicks, 25, Of Philly Shot Dead: PPD

A rapper affiliated with a Philadelphia street gang was shot dead in the Olney section of the city, 6abc said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Abdul Vicks @abdul.tr.94
Philadelphia police have identified Friday's shooting victim as 25-year-old Abdul Vicks of the 4100 block of Reese Street.

The news outlet said Vicks was a well-known rapper, Ybcdul, affiliated with the gang Young Bag Chasers (YBC). Police could not confirm that.

The shooting occurred at 3:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 on the 5500 block of N. 6th Street. Vicks was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ybcdul is most known for McButton’s & McNuggets which features rapper Skrilla. The video on Ybcdul's YouTube page has over one million views. 

Click here for the complete report by 6abc.com

