Police Sgt. Assaulted At Philly Family Gathering

On Aug. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a person screaming and a robbery alarm at Chickie’s and Pete’s, located on the 1500 block of Packer Ave. Upon arrival, officers discovered two groups involved in a physical altercation that stemmed from a family gathering.

While attempting to disperse the groups, a Sergeant from the 1st District attempted to detain a male, later identified as Joseph Baldino of Philadelphia. Baldino resisted arrest and struck the Sergeant in the face multiple times. Police were able to subdue Baldino and he was placed into custody.

Baldino was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment of facial injuries sustained during the altercation. He was later transported to the 1st District for processing on charges including assaulting a police officer.

The following individuals were arrested and charged for their involvement in the incident:

Baldino, 39, of the 3200 block of South Sydenham Street, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses for his assault on the Sergeant.

John Ciancaglini, 68, and his wife, Kathy Ciancaglini, 62, of the 3400 block of Prima Circle, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses for their participation in the fight that prompted the police response.

Additionally, two brothers who were currently wanted for their involvement in the fight recently turned themselves in:

Richard DiBella, 45, with a last known address on the 1900 block of Chadwick Street.

Michael DiBella, 37, with a last known address on the 2100 block of Trevi Court.

