Philly Suspect Wanted In Armed Robbery Of Sony Play Station: Police

Kaleem Johnson was reportedly involved in the robbery on Thursday, June 27 at 2:14 a.m. on the 200 block of Queen Lane, in the 14th District, police said.

Three offenders forced their way into the property, of which two offenders had handguns. The offenders pointed their guns at the victims and fled the scene with various items. The offenders fled in a BMW SUV on Penn Street towards Belfield Avenue. There were no injuries reported by the victims. Taken was a Sony Place Station 5 game console, four joystick controllers, charger, external hard drive, and an undisclosed amount of loose change.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Kaleem Johnson or this incident to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

