Philly Police ID Shooting Victim

Kelly Kane, 41, was shot shortly after midnight on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

Kane had a gunshot wound to the right arm. PFD-Medic Unit transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she succumbed to his injury at 12:34 a.m., police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.