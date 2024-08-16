Passenger, 41, Killed In Philadelphia Crash: Police

At 3:22 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, the fatal crash occurred at Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive, near Parkland in the 22nd District, according to Philadelphia police.

A black Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Kelly Drive. There was traffic traveling northbound as the Nissan Altima driver made the illegal left turn onto Reservoir Drive, police said.

The white Nissan Rogue struck the black Nissan Altima causing the Nissan Altima to spin and hit a BMW that was coming onto Kelly Drive.

A PFD-Medic Unit transported the passenger of a Nissan Altima to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.

The 45-year-old operator of Nissan Altima was transported by PFD-Medic Unit to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Although the Nissan Rogue was the striking vehicle, the Nissan Altima caused the crash by making an illegal turn into oncoming traffic, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

