Pair Killed In Separate Philly Shootings: Police

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Aug. 26, Philadelphia Police responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, in the 26th District.

A 41-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound to the right arm. PFD-Medic Unit transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injury at 12:34 a.m., police said.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11:23 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded for a person with a gun on the 400 block of East Indiana, in the 24th District.

A 28-year-old man was located with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:39 p.m., police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.