Jessica M. Mauthe, 39, of Ford City, is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, according to state police and court documents.

The remains were discovered on Friday, Sept. 13, in the 100 block of Oak Avenue in Cadogan Township after the landlord entered to prepare the house for a new tenant. He found a trash bag with a foul odor in a closet, and inside were the decomposed remains of a baby wrapped in a towel, police said.

Troopers and the Armstrong County coroner searched the rest of the property and located two more infants’ remains in garbage bags placed inside totes in the attic, according to the criminal complaint.

Mauthe told police her most recent child was born about a year ago while she was seated on the toilet. The baby remained there for several minutes “making noises” before she wrapped the infant in towels and plastic bags and placed the body in a closet, according to court papers.

She also admitted to giving birth to two additional infants and putting their remains in bags, towels, and totes in the attic, police said.

Mauthe was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment on Sept. 15 and remains in Armstrong County Jail pending a Sept. 23 hearing, according to court records.

The cause of death for the infants found in the attic is still under investigation and that additional charges may follow, District Attorney Katie Charlton said.

This is not the first case of babies found dead in a Pennsylvania attic that Daily Voice has reported on in recent months. Click here to read about how five infants were discovered and later resurfaced at the Mütter Museum, where they had been preserved for decades. One still had a noose around its neck.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.