Two people died at the scene of the fire, Philadelphia police said.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7:35 a.m., Philadelphia Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a residential fire and people trapped on the 900 block of Granite Street, in the 2nd District.

The four recused victims were transported to Temple University Hospital and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by PFD-Medic Units.

