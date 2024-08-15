'Non-Verbal' Adult Goes Missing In Pennsylvania, Police Say

Woodley, also known as Owen, is 41 years old and a resident of the Resources for Human Development program.

He was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

He is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs 163 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, grey pajamas and sweatpants, and Crocs and carrying a black bookbag, and Walmart and Target bags.

He has been recently sighted near Rising Sun Plaza, Olney Plaza, Bridge/Pratt area, Frankford area, Northeast Tower Center, Cedarbrook Plaza, and Cheltenham Plaza.

He resides in the Southwest Philadelphia area, near Lindbergh Blvd. and Bartram Ave.

He is non-verbal and is at high risk of being victimized, hurt, or exploited, officials said.

His awareness level is limited. He lacks traffic safety skills and may run into traffic. He is not good with navigation or managing money. He might go with someone if they showed up and offered him money or food.

He has an intellectual disability and serious health conditions that require daily and weekly medication, or else his health could be at risk.

If you see him, speak in a calm voice, refer to him as Qwan, and try to keep him with you as you reach out to the below contacts:

Lakisha Brown: 215-694-4930

Amira Thomas: 215-834-6923

Aissatou Diallo: 267-252-3663

David Asare: 215-983-4722

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.