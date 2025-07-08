Michael Mayberry, 42, of Aston, was driving a black Nissan Versa when he slammed into the back of a PennDOT RAM 5500 pickup that was stopped in the left lane of I-95 South near mile marker 9.0 around 2:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, according to PSP Troop K – Media.

The PennDOT vehicle had its yellow flashing lights and arrow board activated while assisting troopers at a separate crash scene, police said. The area was straight, dry, and well-lit with streetlights. Traffic was clear.

Mayberry, traveling in the left lane, failed to see the stopped truck and struck its rear-right side with the front-left of his Versa. His car suffered disabling front-end damage and came to rest across the right lane, facing the opposite direction.

Mayberry was not wearing a seatbelt and was critically injured. He was transported by Tinicum Township Fire Company EMS to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The PennDOT driver, identified as 47-year-old Michael Leonard of Philadelphia, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene — the Versa by Clayton Towing and the PennDOT truck by EVB Towing.

No charges have been filed. Investigators have not confirmed if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

