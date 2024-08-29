Man Shot, Set On Fire In SW Philadelphia: Police

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, at about 10:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a person screaming inside an apartment on the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue, in the 19th District.

A 40-year-old man was shot at by a male offender, and then the female offender set the victim on fire, causing burns to his body, police said.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital by the Philadelphia Fire Department Medic Unit.

Two suspects, a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were in custody, police said.

The investigation is being handled by Southwest Detectives.

