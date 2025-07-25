Kristin Mae Dolores Bennett, 40, of Marcus Hook, was charged with felony risking catastrophe, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, court documents show.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at 4412 Post Road in Trainer Borough, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Aston Township Fire Department officials.

Bennett had been legally evicted from the home on May 6 but returned weeks later, state police said. She allegedly admitted to lighting matches to smoke a cigarette and tossing them onto a mattress, which ignited the blaze.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to assist Trainer Borough Police at the scene. Two firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities noted.

Crews from Aston Township Fire Department’s Truck and Tac 17 responded to the working fire and remained on the scene for about two hours. Truck 17 arrived as the second special and split crews for interior searches and roof ventilation. Tac 17’s team joined on the roof shortly after arrival. Deputy 17 held the Post Road Command.

Firefighter/EMT Tyler Dormer earned his department numbers during the fire, according to officials.

Bennett was released on 100,000 dollars unsecured bail, court records show. She is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

