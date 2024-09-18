The oldest of three brothers on the crane, Tuan Vuong, died en route to the hospital, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"Our three cousins Tuan Vuong, Wei Vuong, and Nguyen Vuong were involved in a devastating construction accident in West Philadelphia," GoFundMe campaign organizers Crystal Mai and Linh Mai wrote. "A crane collapsed onto their work van, leaving them severely injured."

The fatal accident happened at a construction site on the 4400 block of Moravian Street near 44th and 45th Streets at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

OSHA is investigating the crane collapse, officials told us.

Tuan was a loving father and husband who left behind a wife and three children ages 9, 6, and 1. Recently, they celebrated their daughter's first birthday, as stated in the GoFundMe.

He was known to always have a smile on his face and would "go out of his way to help anyone that is in need," the cousins explained, adding:

"His constant smile and readiness to help others demonstrate his caring nature. Family was his entire world, and he is the type of person who radiates positivity and selflessness. His dedication to family highlights how deeply he values those relationships and his commitment to ensuring their well-being. Tuan's presence really made a meaningful impact on everyone around him."

Wei and Nguyen are now facing an incredibly challenging road to recovery, the GoFundMe added, while noting "their injuries have resulted in extensive medical treatments, surgeries, and rehabilitation." Wei was released from the hospital in stable condition on Friday, Sept. 13. "However, Nguyen is still not awake and may require more treatments," the family said.

They have significant financial burdens due to their inability to work and the mounting medical bills.

