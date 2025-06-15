Girls Critically Injured After Car Strikes Scooter In Aston: Police

The crash happened near Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, according to the Aston Township Police Department.

Emergency responders arrived to find two juvenile females suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. The girls had been riding an electric scooter when they were hit by a vehicle, investigators said.

Medics provided lifesaving aid at the scene before transporting both juveniles to Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware for emergency care. As of the department's release on Sunday, their conditions were listed as critical.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges or citations have been filed at this time, police noted.

Lehr Boulevard was closed during the response and accident reconstruction but has since reopened. The Delaware County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the girls, citing respect for the families' privacy.

