Family Raising Money For Pedestrian Killed By Philly Hit-Run Driver

Tahtiana Diggs, of the 5000 block of F Street, was struck by a gray Kia traveling on Front Street at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, as reported by Daily Voice.

"None of us were prepared to handle a tragedy like this, on any level. I have been asking for anyone who loved her to please help us give my daughter a proper goodbye," Tahtiana's mother, Melanie, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Anything given is appreciated, even if it can only be a prayer."

The Kia left the scene but its driver later showed up at police headquarters and was cooperating with police, they said.

Tahtiana was transported by Medic 29 to Temple Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:23 a.m.

