Dispute Leads To Shooting Inside Philly Auto Body Shop: Police

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, a shooting incident occurred inside Hollywood Collision Auto Body at 100 West Erie Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a dispute inside the lobby of the business.

The female victim was transported to Temple Hospital by police, where she is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.