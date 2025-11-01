Troopers were called to I-476 southbound near mile marker 4.7 after a driver reported another motorist fired at his vehicle during a confrontation in Marple Township, Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:39 p.m., according to PSP. A projectile was found lodged in the rear of the victim’s vehicle, and a spent cartridge casing was recovered on the shoulder of the highway, investigators said.

Through investigative work, troopers identified the suspect vehicle as a silver Audi Q7 with Pennsylvania plates and determined its registered owner, Devon Malique Jones, 40, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving at the time, according to PSP. Jones was arrested with a firearm and ammunition that matched the recovered casing in his possession, Friday, Oct. 31, police said.

Jones is charged with Attempted Homicide and related offenses in Delaware County District Court, according to PSP. The victim and his daughter were not injured, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Troop K – Media, Criminal Investigation Unit at 484-840-1000, attention: Trooper Hansley Thomas.

