ChristianaCare Plans $50M Healthcare Campus In Aston

Scheduled to open in late 2026 in Aston, the facility at 700 Turner Industrial Way will feature a neighborhood hospital and outpatient health center, bridging critical gaps in local health care services.

ChristianaCare said its decision to establish the location was guided by market analysis, community input, and feedback from local leaders, all pointing to the need for better health care accessibility in the area.

“Our goal is to make access to health care easy, convenient, and close to home,” said Jennifer Schwartz, ChristianaCare’s chief strategy officer.

The 24/7 hospital will house 10 inpatient beds and an emergency department equipped to handle everything from strokes to minor injuries.

Diagnostic capabilities, including CT scans, X-rays, and laboratory services, will complement in-person care with virtual consults for specialties like cardiology and neurology.

On its second floor, the health center will offer outpatient services tailored to community needs, such as primary and specialty care practices.

The campus will be built in collaboration with Emerus Holdings, Inc., which developd neighborhood hospitals nationwide.

This project follows ChristianaCare’s other upcoming Pennsylvania facilities, including a neighborhood hospital in West Grove, set to open in 2025.

ChristianaCare serves 25,000 patients across several practices in southeastern Pennsylvania.

